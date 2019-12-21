Robert A. “Bob” Church, 82, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 13, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Ore. 541-267-4216.
Harold John “Harry” Landin, II, 52, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 16, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Terry Clark Gassett - 66, of Lakeside, passed away Dec. 17, 2019, at Lakeside. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
John C. Affonso Jr., - 85, of Bandon, died Dec. 18, 2019 in Springfield. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Phyllis Claire Smith - 83, of North Bend, passed away on Dec. 19, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
