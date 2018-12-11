Janet L. (Rhodes) Porter- 78, of North Bend, passed away Dec. 7, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
John “Jack” H. Ames- 89, of Reedsport, passed away Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at home. Services are pending and will be announced by Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Alvin Bernard Cornell- 91, of Coquille, formerly of Yoncalla, passed away Dec. 8, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, 541-269-2851.
