Try 1 month for 99¢

George F. Duren- 85, of Coos Bay died Nov. 29, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area 541-269-2851. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

John W. Hubbard, 81, of Bandon, passed away November 30, 2018, at Bandon. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Edmond M. Keim, 95, of Coos Bay, passed away December 2, 2018, at Coos Bay. Services are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Evelyn E. Bay, 86, of Myrtle Point, passed away December 3, 2018, at Coquille.  Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Tags

Load comments