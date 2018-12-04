George F. Duren- 85, of Coos Bay died Nov. 29, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area 541-269-2851. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
John W. Hubbard, 81, of Bandon, passed away November 30, 2018, at Bandon. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Edmond M. Keim, 95, of Coos Bay, passed away December 2, 2018, at Coos Bay. Services are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Evelyn E. Bay, 86, of Myrtle Point, passed away December 3, 2018, at Coquille. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
