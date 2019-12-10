John S. Hanson - 70, of Winchester Bay, passed away at home on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Richard Frank Foley - 75, of Lakeside passed away December 7, 2019 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Lillian Winkelman - 92, of Bridge, died Dec. 8, 2019 in Bridge. Arrangements are pending with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Anne M. Palmer - 82, of Coos Bay died Dec. 6, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayarefunerals.com.
Charlene I. Moore - 86, of Florence formerly of North Bend died Dec. 8, 2019 in Florence. Arrangements are under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area 541-269-2851. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Stephen John Janovich - 70, of Coos Bay passed away Dec. 7, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
