Donald Lee Reavis - 86, of Bandon, died Nov. 28, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

Wallace Lee Buerer - 77, of Bandon, died Nov. 26, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

Sharon Lee Turner - 69, of Bandon, passed away Nov. 30,2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Ocean View Memory Gardens Cremation & Burial Service, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

