Gordon Lester Smith - 91, of Coquille died Nov. 29, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Vada D. Cole - 89, of Myrtle Point, passed away Nov. 26, 2019, at North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
Naomi Lane - 74, of Gold Beach, passed away Nov. 21, 2019, at Gold Beach. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Donald Lee Reavis - 86, of Bandon, died Nov. 28, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Wayne J. Clemens - 79, of Coos Bay, passed away Nov. 28, 2019, at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Wallace Lee Buerer - 77, of Bandon, died Nov. 26, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Eleanor M. Hinson - 81, of North Bend, passed away on Nov. 29, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Everett A. Bachman - 92, of North Bend, passed away on Nov. 29, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Sharon Lee Turner - 69, of Bandon, passed away Nov. 30,2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Ocean View Memory Gardens Cremation & Burial Service, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Judy Ann Jordan - 74, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 1, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
