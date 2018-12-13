Steven Dale Roe- 60, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 7, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Heather Ann Puckett- 36, of Coquille, passed away Dec. 9, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Dorothy R. Rhoades- 90, of Coos Bay, died Dec. 7, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Merle Duane Lunsford- of Coos Bay, died Dec. 7, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Harry P. Why- 71, of North Bend, passed away Dec. 11, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Carol Charlotte Anderson- 88, of Myrtle Point, died Dec. 11, 2018 in Myrtle Point,. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Timothy G. Eckley Sr.- 52, of Coos Bay, passed away Nov. 29, 2018 in Henderson, Kentucky. A celebration of life will be announced by family and held at a later date. Local arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel,541-267-3131.
