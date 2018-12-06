John W. Huberd- 86, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 3, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Edmond M. Keim- 95, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 2, 2018, at Coos Bay. Services are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Evelyn E. Bay- 86, of Myrtle Point, passed away Dec. 3, 2018, at Coquille. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Betty Gene Worthington- 80, former resident of Albany, passed away Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements
John W. Hubbard- 81, of Bandon, passed away Nov. 30, 2018, at Bandon. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Elsie L. Updegrove- 87, of West Valley City, Utah, formerly of Reedsport, passed away Dec. 3, 2018, in West Valley City, Utah. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Kathleen Rose Henry- 63, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 3, 2018 in Portland. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
