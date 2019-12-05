Rolland Leep - of Myrtle Point, died Dec. 3, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder of Myrtle Point.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Rolland Leep - of Myrtle Point, died Dec. 3, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder of Myrtle Point.
Please call 877-717-2565 to upgrade your subscription.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In