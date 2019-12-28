Robert Franklin Hoefs - 97, of Jacksonville Ore, formerly of Myrtle Point, passed away Oct. 7, 2019 in Jacksonville Ore. A private family ceremony will be held in Jacksonville at a later date.
Emily Emerence Hoefs - 91, of Jacksonville Ore, formerly of Myrtle Point, passed away Nov. 7, 2019 in Bend Ore. A private family ceremony will be held in Jacksonville at a later date.
James J. Hillar - 91, of Coos Bay died Dec. 24, 2019 in Coos Bay. services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Helen Joyce Ball - 82, of North Bend passed away Dec. 24, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Frederick J. Sutton - 78 of Coos Bay died Dec. 24, 2019 in Brookings. Arrangements are under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area. 541-269-2851. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Kathryn Sue Gwaltney - 75, of Bandon, passed away Dec. 21, 2019, at Bandon. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Anita J. Coppock - 83 of North Bend, passed away Dec. 24, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Steven C. Earle - 67, of Charleston, passed away Dec. 24, 2019, at Charleston. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Karen Ann Kershaw - 76, of Gardiner, passed away Dec. 24, 2019, at Gardiner. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
