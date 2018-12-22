Don Allen Colton- 59, of Coquille, passed away Dec. 10, 2018 at OHSU in Portland.
Irene T. Schweitz- 75, of Coos Bay, died Dec. 18, 2018 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Connie Lynn Croy- 65, of Tenmile, died Dec. 18, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Tommy G. Briggs- 71, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 20, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Clarence “Jake” F. Jacobson- 82, of Coos Bay, died Dec. 20, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay, 541-267-3131.
John W. Hunsucker Sr.- 78, of Reedsport, passed away Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Arrangements pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Stanley J. Fullerton- 83, of Coos Bay, died Dec. 20, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Gertrude I. Lowden- 91, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 20, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In