Try 1 month for 99¢

Don Allen Colton- 59, of Coquille, passed away Dec. 10, 2018 at OHSU in Portland.

Irene T. Schweitz- 75, of Coos Bay, died Dec. 18, 2018 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. 

Connie Lynn Croy- 65, of Tenmile, died Dec. 18, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. 

Tommy G. Briggs- 71, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 20, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Clarence “Jake” F. Jacobson- 82, of Coos Bay, died Dec. 20, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay, 541-267-3131. 

John W. Hunsucker Sr.- 78, of Reedsport, passed away Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Arrangements pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Stanley J. Fullerton- 83, of Coos Bay, died Dec. 20, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Gertrude I. Lowden- 91, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 20, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Tags

Load comments