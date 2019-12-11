Richard A. Guernsey - 76, of Winchester Bay passed away December 5, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Anna M. Palmer - 82, of Coos Bay died Dec. 6, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayarefunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In