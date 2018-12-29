Sandra Kay Woods- 66, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 24, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
James F. Kellum- 80, of Lakeside formerly of Allegany, died Dec. 24, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Julia "Anne" A. Pearson- 78, of North Bend, passed away Dec. 25, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Maudie S. Todd- 67, of Lakeside, passed away Dec. 27, 2018, at Lakeside. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Josephine Anderson- 97, of Coos Bay, died Dec.28, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Gordon W. Gates- 60, of Coos Bay, died Dec. 27, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
