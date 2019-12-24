Kenneth G. Byers - 75, of Coos Bay died Dec. 21, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Donna M. Liday - 77, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 20, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. Arrangements are under Nelson's mortuary in Coos Bay. No services are planned at this time.
Archie Dean Rackleff Jr. - 95, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 21, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
