September 29, 1957 – June 5, 2023
A funeral service for Debra Kay Lathrom, 65, of North Bend, will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue, with Pastor Mark Schiro presiding. A graveside committal will follow at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery in Coos Bay. A public visitation will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 1-5 p.m. at the North Bend Chapel.
Debbie was born on September 29, 1957 in Lamar, Colorado to Lee Roy Lathrom and Lola Mary (Ledbetter) Lathrom. She passed away peacefully on June 5, 2023 in Coos Bay.
Debbie was a proud graduate of North Bend High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching the ocean, playing cards, feeding the wildlife and she loved collecting Dalmatians and all things Disney.
Debbie is survived by her mother, Lola Lathrom of North Bend; son, Jonathon and Lisa Kingsley of Salem; son, Adam Kingsley of Coos Bay; grandchildren, Hope, Adam Jr., Emily, Zoe and Sylvia Kingsley; siblings, Terry Lathrom of Coos Bay, Michael and Judy Lathrom of Portland, Raymond and Lori Lathrom of Hillsboro and Linda Wilkinson of Eugene; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Lee Roy Lathrom; brother, Jimmie Lathrom; brother-in-law, John Wilkinson; and sister-in-law, Carla Lathrom.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
