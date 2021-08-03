Deborah Lynette (Stout) Nielsen

March 17, 1965 – June 23, 2021
An informal gathering to celebrate the life of Deborah Lynette Nielsen, 56, of Coos Bay, will be held at noon, Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Bastendorff Beach Campground Gazebo, 63379 Bastendorff Beach Road in Coos Bay.
Deborah was born March 17, 1965 in Des Moines, Iowa to Dennis and Dianna (Johnson) Stout. She passed away June 23, 2021, following a lengthy battle with breast cancer, with her daughter, sister and boyfriend by her side.
She spent her growing up years in Lebanon, Oregon. Debbie graduated from Lebanon High School in 1984 with many tennis matches and swimming meets. From high school, Debbie went on to be a caregiver for many nursing home, until she found her passion as a hemodialysis technician where she spent nearly 20 years caring and building everlasting bonds with each patient. Debbie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and from then on lived her life to the fullest, up until her final days. She was always the brightest soul in the room, from her red lipstick entering before her. Debbie’s loves of her life were her two children, Rosie and David. Debbie lived for them! And then there was Al, the greatest and favorite boyfriend. Al was there for her in her most precious time of need. Al quickly became Debbie’s rock.
Some of Debbie’s hobbies included taking care of sunflowers and succulents, shopping and “shiny things”. Debbie will be deeply missed by many, many good friends she met along her journey.
She is survived by her son, David; daughter, Rosie, fiancé, Jared and their son, Dawson (grandma’s #1 fan); her boyfriend, Al Moore; her parents, Diana and Brent Neeley; sister, Kristina and her husband, Melvin; nephews, Noah and Gabe Burke; in- laws, Pat and Ed Nielsen; Rosie and David’s father, Scott Nielsen; as well as numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Debbie was preceded in death by her brother, David Stout; grandparents; the Johnsons and the Neeleys.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook www.coosbayareafunerals.com
