Charles C. King, 83, of Crescent City, Calif., passed away Oct. 16, 2018, at Coos Bay.  Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Erika Ujhazi, 90, of Bandon, passed away Oct. 15, 2018, at Bandon.  Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Scott E. Lanier, 47, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 17, 2018, at Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

