Try 1 month for 99¢

Albert J. DeAndrea, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 22, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Billie B. Manning, 78, of Coquille did October 21, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Richard D. Sebesta, 76, of Charleston, passed away October 20th in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131, www.coosbayareafunerals.com

 

Load comments