Albert J. DeAndrea, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 22, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Billie B. Manning, 78, of Coquille did October 21, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Richard D. Sebesta, 76, of Charleston, passed away October 20th in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131, www.coosbayareafunerals.com
