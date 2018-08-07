Lilliebelle Dunithan, 89, of Coquille, died August 5, 2018 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Yvonne Marineau, 97, of Coquille, died August 6, 2018 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Kenneth W. Bynum, 82, of North Bend died August 5, 2018 in North Bend. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Rodney V. Woodcock, 64, of Coos Bay died August 4, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Reedsport-Maurice “Maury” Bry, 85, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018. Services are pending and will be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Richard "Buck" L. Buchanan, 88, of North Bend, passed away on August 3, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
