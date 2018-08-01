Darrell D. Bishop, 84, of North Bend, passed away on July 30, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Craig Allen Evans, 80, of Coos Bay, passed away July 29, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Staci Ann McLain, 42 of Coos Bay, passed away July 30, 2018 at Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Kay Burns Hann, 71, of Bandon, passed away June 23, 2018 at Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
