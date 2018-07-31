Nancy J. Warrick, 65, of Coos Bay died June 27, 2018 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
