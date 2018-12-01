Lill L. Smith,76, of Coos Bay died November 27, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Anthone Danvolgyi, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away November 27, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Justin Perry Ellis, 71, of Powers, passed away November 26, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Ashley Marie ( Hinson ) Ridenour, 31, of Reedsport, passed away on November 27, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Joan G. Rodman, 73, of Coos Bay, passed away on November 29, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Joyce C. Van der Horst, 80, of Coos Bay died November 16, 2018 in Coos Bay. No public services will be held. Inurnment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Astoria. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In