Wayne G. Rupp 86, of North Bend died October 4, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Morris Lake Jr., 88, of Coos Bay, passed away October 2, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Ricardo "Rick" C. Saraceni, 63, of North Bend, passed away on Sept. 22, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Roger L. Ferrel, 90, of Lakeside, passed away October 6, 2018, at Lakeside. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
David R. Bond, 57, of Coos Bay, passed away October 5, 2018, at Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
