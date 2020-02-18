Patrick H. Reday - 74, of Bandon, passed away on Feb. 17, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Regina L. Tessier - 71, of Bandon, passed away on Feb. 17, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
To plant a tree in memory of s Bandon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In