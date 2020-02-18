{{featured_button_text}}

Patrick H. Reday - 74, of Bandon, passed away on Feb. 17, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Regina L. Tessier - 71, of Bandon, passed away on Feb. 17, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

