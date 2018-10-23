Herb Mundell, 69, of Coquille, died Oct. 19, 2018 in Portland. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Breaking
Find an Obituary
promotionspotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
APpromotionspotlight
The entry period is closed, and the Destinations Photo Contest is again host to thousands of your amazing vacation photos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In