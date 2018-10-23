Try 1 month for 99¢

Herb Mundell, 69, of Coquille, died Oct. 19, 2018 in Portland.  Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846

