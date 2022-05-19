December 22, 1928 – April 28, 2022
Deane Lavaughn Nordahl of Florence, Oregon passed away on April 28, 2022 at 93 years young. She was born on December 22, 1928 in Stayton, Oregon to Jemma and H. L. Prindel.
Deane is survived by her sister, Dorene Splawn of Junction City; children, Christine Montalbano, Leslie Labrousse and husband, Bob, Gunnar Nordahl and wife, Salli, baby Gregg Nordahl and wife, Laurie; grandchildren, Mike, Jon, Jason, Sierra, and Jessica; and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry J. Nordahl.
Deane married Harry Nordahl in 1947; they raised their kids in North Bend/Coos Bay, Oregon. Upon retirement they moved back to Florence. While in NB/CB Deane went to Skelton Beauty Academy, became an instructor, and later owned Aree’s Beauty Shop. They were active members of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and in Florence, New Life Lutheran. Deane was generous of her talents and time and volunteered at church, and numerous other groups including the Ladies Elks, the soup kitchen and the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum.
She passed knowing she was well loved and cared for. The family wishes to express their appreciation to NW Memory Care staff and Hospice for their loving care in her final days.
Deane loved everyone, had a great sense of humor, and always had a smile on her face and a sparkle in her eyes. As Gunnar said, “Keep it short and sweet - just like mom.” Our lives are better because of our loving mother.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 04, 2022 at 1:00 pm, at New Life Lutheran in Florence, Oregon. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to New Life Lutheran Church, the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, or a food bank of your choice.
