July 7, 1953 – July 25, 2022
A celebration of the life for Bandon resident, David Wayne Poydack, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the South Coast Assembly of God Church, US-101 & 13th St SW Bandon.
David was born July 7, 1953 in Wenatchee, Washington, the son of James and Patricia Alexander Poydack. He died July 25, 2022 in Bandon at the age of 69.
He was raised and educated in Illinois Valley, graduating from Illinois Valley High School in 1972.
He worked managing the Shell station in Cave Junction and that is when he married Debbie Peters on November 24, 1976. He started working for NAPA Auto parts until his retirement in 2016.
He enjoyed fishing, reading, cars and anything aviation. He was a WWII history buff and he especially loved his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie; brothers, Joseph Poydack of Grants Pass, Harvey Smith of Redding, and Georgie Smith of Selma; sisters, Alvaretta Dangerfield of Selma and Toni Morrison of Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Ivan Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in his name to a local charity of one’s choice.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
