David Richard Forrester

April 18, 1937 – August 31, 2019
At his request, no public services will be held for David R. Forrester, 82, of North Bend. A private, family urnside service will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery in Coos Bay.
Dave was born on April 18, 1937 in Roseburg, Oregon to Robert Forrester and Faith ( Miles ) Forrester. He passed away peacefully, in his favorite chair, at his home on August 31, 2019.
Dave graduated from North Bend High School, class of 1955. He married Lois Sundbaum in 1959 after serving three years in the US Army. Together they raised two sons, Mike and Steve. Dave taught for 30 years in the North Bend School District. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting duck decoys and supporting North Bend High School teams.
Dave is survived by his wife, Lois Forrester, of North Bend; son, Mike Forrester and his wife Wendy of North Bend; son, Steve Forrester and his wife Erika of Eugene; brother, Robert Forrester and his wife Kathy; five grandchildren, Kale, Jordan, Ryan, Aidan and Cooper; and one great-granddaughter, Oakley.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Faith Forrester; and his brother, Bruce Forrester.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dave’s honor to the North Bend High School Athletic Department, 2323 Pacific Avenue, North Bend, Oregon 97459. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
