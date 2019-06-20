May 28, 1961 - May 24, 2019
David Raymond Graves passed away peacefully May 23, 2019, he was 57 years old.
Born in Crescent City, Calif., to Bob Graves and Emily (Leeds) Wynn, Dave grew up on Gardner Ridge in Brookings and later moved to Coos Bay, where he attended Southwestern Oregon Community College and, in 1983 shortly after the birth of his eldest child, he received his Associate in Science in industrial mechanics and automotive, it was a very busy year.
Dave worked in several local automotive shops over the years and was a favorite mechanic of many. In 2002, he went to work at Porter’s RV and became a master certified technician. Dave enjoyed the variety of challenges involved with RV service and repair until an injury forced him to the sideline in 2018.
An avid NASCAR fan, he missed Dale “The Intimidator” Earnhardt greatly but still loved the Sunday races and the grilling. Cooking had become a strong interest but cars and dogs were passions from childhood.
A favorite outing with Dianna and their daughters in recent years was to load up a bunch of dog and cat treats and take them to the Coos County Animal Shelter to hand out goodies, petting and behind-the-ear scratches.
A recent bucket-list check-off was attending a Metallica concert with his sons.
Family was very important to Dave.
The proud father of two wonderful sons and two lovely daughters, he will always be much beloved and missed by them, by Dianna, by his mother, brother, sister and by his many friends.
He loved us all and we will miss his great smile and crazy sense of humor.
Dave is survived by children, Mikell Graves, Andrew Graves, Erica Hughlett and Melody Graves; his sweetheart, Dianna Hughlett; his mother, Emily Wynn; his siblings, Mark Graves and Wendy Holland.; grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
