August 20, 1942 – October 10, 2020
Cremation rites have been held for David Peck, 78, of Bandon under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary.
David was born August 20, 1942 in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of William Shannon and Mary (Bohannon) Peck. He passed away October 10, 2020 in Coos Bay. David was raised and educated in Huntington, West Virginia and in his early teens he moved with his family to the San Fernando Valley in Southern California.
He was married to Cheryl F. Bolton for 42 wonderful years. David worked in the Aerospace Industry for Lockheed Martin in Southern California for ten years before starting a pool service company. After retiring in the early 1990’s they moved to Bandon where David farmed and stayed busy. He enjoyed collecting and polishing rocks and then sharing them with people that he met.
David is survived by his wife, Cheryl F. Peck of Bandon; sons, Chuck and wife Gail Peck of Coquille, Douglas and wife Melissa Peck of Coos Bay; daughter, Christie Monson of Honolulu, HI; 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren of whom he was especially proud of.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
