Aug. 16, 1959 – July 22, 2018
A graveside service will be held for David Michael Hopper, 58, of Waldport, formerly of North Bend, at 2 p.m., Monday, July 30, at Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary.
David was born Aug. 16, 1959 , the son of Ray “Red” and Wilma (Eldredge) Hopper in North Bend. He was raised and educated in North Bend and graduated in 1977 from North Bend High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served two tours as a radio technician. After the service he continued in his profession as a radio technician working for Cubic Communications in Oceanside, Calif., from 1985 to 1990 before returning to Oregon working in Brookings, for Curry County Communications, in Coos Bay for Clackamas Communications, and then to Newport where he provided radio maintenance for the U.S. Coast Guard for 21 years. He had made his home in Waldport for the last five years.
David enjoyed Harley Davidsons, working computers, playing online video games, and his beloved dogs.
He is survived by mother, Wilma Hopper of North Bend; sister, Terry and Jamie Evans of Provo, Utah; sister, Lynn and Rick Yager of Coos Bay; brother, Wayne and Patty Hopper of Central Point; brother, Keith and Laurie Hopper of Beaverton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray “Red” Hopper.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
