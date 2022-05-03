August 12, 1947 – April 20, 2022
David Lowell Hudson Jr., of North Bend, Oregon, passed away surrounded by his family April 20, 2022. He was 74.
Dave was born in Dayton, Washington, in August of 1947. He graduated from North Bend High School where he participated in football and wrestling (earning the title of State Wrestling Champion his Senior Year). He went on to proudly serve his country as a Boatswain’s Mate in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1970 and was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star, and the National Defense Service Medal. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Dave spent several years working in Alaska logging, on tugboats, and for Alaskan Airlines. He then went on to earn his AA in Law Enforcement from Southwestern Community College (where he also served as Class President), and his BS in Psychology from Southern Oregon University in 1974.
On his return to the Oregon coast, Dave began working for the United States Forest Service, where he met his beautiful wife, Julie. Dave also ran a successful dump truck and excavating business from 1989 to 2001 He went on to work for multiple departments within the City of Coos Bay, and then finally for Douglas County Parole and Probation, where he worked until his retirement in 2009. In his free time, Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being out in nature.
Always passionate about community involvement and local government, Dave was an active member of many local organizations. He was elected to serve multiple terms on the Hauser Rural Fire Protection District board from 1984 until his death. He was also a member of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), the Southwestern Oregon Public Safety Association (SWOPSA), and a founding member of the Hauser Citizen Patrol. He enthusiastically contributed in any way he could to improve and support the community he lived in.
Above all else, Dave was a man who deeply loved his family and would go to the ends of the earth to support them. He was a loving husband, son, brother, and uncle. He was a proud and gentle father to his 3 children and a joyful doting grandfather to his five grandchildren.
Dave is survived by his wife, Julie Hudson; his son, David Hudson III; his daughter, Jillian DiTucci, her husband, Brian, and their daughters, Quinn, Bailey, and Jules; his son, Nathaniel Hudson, his partner, Elizabeth Gardner, and their sons, Nathaniel Jr. and Harrison; his siblings, Bryan Hudson and Margo Erickson; his nieces, Charla Bryant, Yvonne Elkins, Angela Coleman; and his nephew, Bryan Hudson Jr.
He is predeceased by his parents, David Sr. and Lucinda Hudson.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Hauser Rural Fire Department, 93622 Viking Lane, North Bend.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hauser RFPD Association at 93622 Viking Ln., North Bend, OR 97459.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
