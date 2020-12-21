February 28, 1930 – December 15, 2020
David “Leon” Walkup, known to his great grandchildren as “Walka-Walka”, was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. It is with sadness that we share of his passing on December 15, 2020.
David was born to Benjamin and Martha Walkup on February 28, 1930, in Bristow, Oklahoma. David was one of ten children. He was known to be a sweet and silly boy who grew up fast and learned the value of hard honest work.
David was a proud father to eight children, Charmaine, Lorna, Becky, Davene, David, Dianna, Cheryl and Elaine. He also welcomed Penny’s children and grandchildren as his own.
David joined the United States Air Force in 1948. He was proud to serve his country and honored many times for outstanding workmanship, dedication, and commitment to his specialty. David’s service spanned internationally to include serving in the Vietnam War. In
1968, after 20 years of service, David was honorably discharged and retired to Tacoma, Washington. Soon after his retirement from the Air Force David was hired at the Asarco Smelter in Tacoma. He worked there until 1985 when he retired.
While serving his country, David also worked tirelessly to provide for his family. He was known to seek odd jobs to include contacting local farmers to work their fields in exchange for a portion of the crop. He was a true jack of all trades working mechanical, plumbing, and carpentry. If he didn’t know how, he would find a way.
David could often be found lending a helping hand. He had a strong faith in the Lord and believed that it was his calling to help others whenever the opportunity presented itself. In his later years he continued to help others through prayer and enlisting help.
The outdoors were always calling. Some of Dave’s happiest times were spent on the water fishing, wandering through the woods, and exploring God’s great creation.
David leaves behind his siblings, Sharline (Fred) Tuggy, Shirline (Roland) Clark, and Wayne (Diane) Walkup; his children, Lorna (Steve) Kearns, Becky (Bob) Trent, Davene Rodocker, David
Walkup, Dianna (Andy) Flores, Cheryl (Ken) Munoz, and Elaine Walkup. He also leaves behind his 15 grandchildren and their spouses, 24 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson. Last but not least, his companion, puppy, his “little girl”, Gidget.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Martha Walkup; his siblings, Ellen, Wana-Ruth, Anita, William, Ben, and Danny; his daughter, Charmaine; his grandchildren, Christene and Stephen; and his beloved wife, Penny.
We would like to express sincere gratitude to Dolly Miller and the other caregivers who so lovingly tended to David’s needs. David was well loved. He cherished every cup of coﬀee while reading the Bible with friends, every phone call, and every heartfelt card that he received. The cookies that he would find time to time on his porch always filled his heart and his belly.
Services with Military Honors were held at the Coquille Pioneer Cemetery.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel 541-396-3846
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In