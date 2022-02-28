David Leo Main

April 4, 1949 - February 3, 2022
Dave Main passed away on the morning of February 3, 2022. He was hospitalized due to health issues and is now with God. Dave was 72 years old.
Dave was born in Oregon City, Oregon on April 4, 1949 to parents, Leo D. Main Jr. and Virginia (Kammerer) Main. He was the oldest of four children. Dave attended Coos Catholic Grade School and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1967.
He worked a variety of jobs before joining the Coos Bay Police Department on April 1, 1972. He retired from the Coos Bay Police Department on May 31, 2003. Dave served 31 plus years starting as a Patrolman, advancing to Corporal, then promoted to Sergeant and retired as an Investigator. During his long service to the community, he participated in the Officer Friendly Program, DARE Program and worked with the Police Reserves. He was also a member of the Coos Bay Police K-9 Unit and trained and housed his four legged partner Stormy. Serving with the K-9 unit was a memorable experience and a career highlight. During his Police career, Dave was awarded the Purple Heart and the Medal of Valor, both awards recognizing superior service to the community.
Upon his retirement, Dave went to work driving truck, first for Bill Sweet and eventually working with his cousins at Main Rock. Dave wore the Main Rock baseball hat with pride. He enjoyed driving truck, making deliveries of rock and gravel and talking with customers. Dave remained with Main Rock for 10 years. He visited the “pit” frequently to visit with his cousins.
In 1979, Dave married the love of his life, Susan Swanson, a fellow Marshfield graduate. Dave had three children, Angela, Christopher and Bob. He has 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He also has numerous nieces and nephews as well as many relatives from the large Main family and the Swanson family, both in the Coos Bay area. He is survived by his wife, Susie; two children, Angela and Bob; his sister, Donna and brother, Dan. He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Christopher and brother, Dennis.
Together, Dave and Susie enjoyed hunting, camping and travel. The annual hunting trip to Central Oregon became legend and a “not to be missed event.” For many years, Dave and Susie were joined at hunting camp by Dave’s special hunting buddy, Curtis. Dave and Susie also traveled around the U.S. visiting many states and historical sites. They visited Alaska and Hawaii via cruise ships. Dave and Susie belonged to the Southwestern Oregon Street Rods and participated in many local events including the annual Cruz the Coos. They also were members of the Rose City Model T Club in Portland and helped many years by volunteering at the Portland Antique Auto Swap Meet.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Coos Bay, 1140 S. 10th Street in Coos Bay. A reception will follow.
Dave’s ashes will be scattered at hunting camp during the 2022 hunting season in Central Oregon. Rest in Peace Big Guy!
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice in Dave’s name.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
