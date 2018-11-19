May 17, 1943 - Nov. 11, 2018
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life to honor David Lee Isham, 75, at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1, at the family residence in Salem. David passed away Nov. 11, 2018 in Salem.
He was born May 17, 1943 in Springfield, to John and Dorothy Isham. Dave was a graduate of Pacific High School in Port Orford.
He married Vickie McDonald Dec. 11, 1965. Dave worked for 35 years for United Parcel Service (UPS) and was recognized as a member of their “circle of honor” for his safe driving. He worked most recently for Auto Additions delivering police cars across Oregon, Washington and California.
Dave enjoyed outdoor activities like hunting, fishing and watching his grandkids, Jessie, Caysie, Brooksie, Jake and Lane many sporting events. He also enjoyed playing Monopoly and Cribbage.
Dave is survived by his wife, Vickie; sons, Russ and Jeff; brothers, Bill and Cliff; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley.
Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
