Oct. 6, 1956 - August 27, 2019
At his request, no public services will be held for David L. Fulk 62, of Coos Bay.
Dave was born October 6, 1956 in Columbia City, Ind., the son of Richard and Lois (Shank) Fulk, and died August 27, 2019 in Springfield.
He graduated from West Noble High School in Ligonier, Ind. where he was an outstanding athlete in football and track and field.
He served in the US Air Force before moving to Oregon in 2002 where he loved to hunt, fish and anything else that took him outdoors.
Dave always had a wonderful story to tell and had a great sense of humor.
He is survived by his significant other, Martha Murto of Coos Bay; son Jesse Fulk and his significant other, Katherine of North East, Md.; granddaughter, Lena Jane Fulk; sister, Lora Sprandel and her husband, Louis as well as nephews and nieces.
Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens, under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are invited to sign the on-line guest book, share photos and send condolences at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com
