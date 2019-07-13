David Joseph Chase

May 12, 1942 – July 7, 2019
A memorial service for David Chase, 77, of Coos Bay will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 13 at Cornerstone Nazarene Church, 886 S. Fourth St., in Coos Bay.
David was born May 12, 1942 in McMinnville, the youngest of seven children to William and Martha Chase. He very peaceably went to be with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ July 7, 2019 at Bay Area Hospital after a 1 1/2 year battle with multiple myeloma cancer.
After graduation from Willamina High School, David enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War era. He married the love of his life, Elsie Moody Nov. 18, 1966 in Aurora, Colo. After his discharge, David would work in several communities at various lumber mills across Oregon, including Springfield, Dorena, and Roseburg, retiring in 2005 from Roseburg Lumber.
The couple retired in Coos Bay in 2005 and enjoyed making all kinds of wood-working projects and fishing. The family was heavily involved with the Bay Area Nazarene Church before helping to pioneer the Cornerstone Nazarene Church in Coos Bay these last two years.
David leaves behind a legacy of deep love for his wife, Elsie, together with his whole family and a love for Jesus that was second to none. He had a servant and compassionate heart that always looked for ways to help others, especially his church family. David Chase will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elsie; his children, Kimberly and Ben together with their spouses; three grandchildren; and sisters, Alice Cook and Alegra Plaisted.
David was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com or www.theworldlink.com
