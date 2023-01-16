September 25, 1950 – January 6, 2023
It is with profound sadness that the family of David J. Anderson announce his passing. On Friday, January 6, 2023, Dave, loving husband and father of five, passed away at the age of 72. Dave was born on September 25, 1950 in North Bend, Oregon, to John and Olena Anderson.
Dave served in the U.S. Army as an aviation mechanic and moved on to have a long career as a heavy equipment operator. Dave’s hobbies included traveling with his beloved wife, Donna, rock hounding, hunting, fishing, camping, and restoring classic vehicles. Dave was an incredible father, the best ever husband, a cherished grandpa, best friend to many and admired by all. Dave was a bright, guiding light in this sometimes dark world. He did everything with honesty and integrity.
Dave had incredible patience and always made time to help others. He will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. He genuinely touched the lives of so many people. Everyone who had the privilege of meeting Dave admired him. Dave was a lover of life. He was a jokester, a loyal friend, dependable without fail and the type of person all of us strive to be. In fact, in our family we have a saying: “What would Dave do?”
Dave is survived by his wife, Donna; his five children, Wade, Jessica, Jolene, Misty and Amanda; and 8 grandchildren; and his brothers, Henry and Sig. Dave was an angel on Earth that has been called home. We feel his loving, playful soul shining on us daily and look forward to the time that we can be together with him again.
A Celebration of Life will be held at his family home on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 1:00. All acquaintances who would like to attend are welcome. Honor Guard will be in attendance.
