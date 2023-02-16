David Francis Brunsman peacefully left our world on January 22, 2023. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. David was born in San Francisco, but grew up in Vernonia, Oregon.
He traveled much of the world before settling in Coquille and Myrtle Point where he lived for more than 40 years. He and Kathy Phillips were married on May 1, 1983 and have two sons, Neal and Kevin.
David was always adventurous and committed to his community. He served on the planning commission for Coos County and later in Myrtle Point; coached his son's young team of basketball players, rode a mountain bike, played a guitar and wooden spoons with friends' bands; collected beer t-shirts from breweries, and amassed a huge collection of model cars. He loved traveling with his family, especially camping and rafting on the Illinois River.
He earned an architectural degree from the University of Oregon and designed many homes and businesses throughout Coos County.
His wit and charm will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His family would like to thank those who sent cards of support and those who shared fond memories.
