August 13, 1958 – December 29, 2020
David Alan Christensen, age 62, of Cosmopolis, Washington passed away on December 29, 2020, in Seattle. David was born August 13, 1958 in Williston, North Dakota, to Ronald Christensen and Lucile (Elletson) Christensen.
David is a Class of 1976 North Bend High graduate. In David’s younger years he loved working and hanging out at North Bend Lanes. He was known and loved for his shenanigans and awesome sense of humor. He was able to make you laugh at any time, any place. Many times getting his siblings into trouble.
David served in the U.S. Army, as a Military Police Officer. After service, David moved back to Oregon, where he started his career in corrections at the Oregon State Penitentiary. He eventually moved to Washington and worked for the Grays County Sheriff’s Department as deputy and superintendent, Data Computer, Aberdeen Police Department, Grays Harbor Juvenile, Clallam Bay and Stafford Creek Corrections Centers. David put his life on the line to serve and protect others.
David married the love of his life, Diane (Giles) Christensen in 1987 and they made their home in Cosmopolis, Washington. David was always there for you even before you knew you needed him. He was known and loved by many throughout the world. He will be missed, but definitely not forgotten.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Ron Christensen and Lu Arellano; wife, Diane Christensen; and brother, Randy Christensen.
David is survived by his son, Corey Christensen; sisters, Maryjane McGuire, Susan Noah and Kari Sholter; father, Joe Arellano; and numerous other family members.
Services are not scheduled at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In