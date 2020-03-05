Darwin E Van Leuven, “Darry”
December 23, 1934 - February 23, 2020
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Amling-Schroeder Bandon Chapel. Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com.
Darwin E Van Leuven, “Darry” was born Dec. 23, 1934 to Edith Hope Philpott-Van Leuven and Willis Franklin Van Leuven in Bandon, Ore. He died Feb. 23, 2020 in Bandon, surrounded by his family.
Darry graduated from Bandon High School in 1953; he played in the Shriner’s All Star game and was named the MVP that year. He married Joye Thomas on June 29, 1956 and they lived in Coquille for a few years before they moved to Bandon and back to the family ranch, where he raised dairy cows and shipped their milk to the Bandon Cheese Factory. He did that until the loss of the barn in 1976 at which time he sold the milk cows and continued raising beef cattle. He was the head of Transportation for the Bandon School District for many years. He loved driving school bus, especially taking the kids to sporting events, or fun educational trips. He retired in 1999 after surviving a stroke.
He is survived by daughters, Jodie Van Leuven/Barry Winters and Michelle McWhorter/Ron McWhorter; granddaughters, Briana Hutchens/Shane Morehead and Kendra Hoppe/Kyle Hoppe; great-granddaughters, Autum McCabe, Madisan McCabe and Stella Medina; along with numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; and a few lifetime friends.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Edith and Willis; sisters, Lynn and Dixie; and brothers Dean and Johnny.
