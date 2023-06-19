Darren Eric Jones

March 4, 1985 – June 13, 2023
Darren Jones, 38, of Myrtle Point was born on March 4, 1985, in Coos Bay, Oregon to Danny Alvin Jones and Nancy Rae (Partney) Jones. He passed away at home on June 13, 2023, in Myrtle Point, Oregon.
Darren grew up in Coos Bay and attended Eastside Elementary, Millicoma Middle School and graduated in 2003 from Marshfield High School. He was very active in many youth sports and went on to play 4 years of football and basketball at Marshfield High School.
After high school, he completed the Carpenters Apprenticeship and became a Journeyman Carpenter while working for his uncle at Scott Partney Construction. He worked his way up in the company to become a supervisor on large commercial jobs and multi-million-dollar homes. He loved working construction and took great pride in his workmanship. With his dedicated work ethic and positive attitude, he gained many friends during his 20-year career.
Darren met Becca (Rebecca) Pearl Scolari in 2008 and they were married on June 27, 2009 in Myrtle Point. They were blessed with a son, Brody Michael Jones (2009) and daughter, Kendra Madison Jones (2012). They settled down to a rural farm life outside of Myrtle Point. Darren enjoyed planting and growing a garden and adding in a variety of animals to the farm.
He was happiest sharing his love of the outdoors with family and friends. He loved to fish and hunt and carried on the skills he learned from his father, grandfather, and uncles. But fishing was his passion. His kids fished with him as soon as they could hold a fishing pole. They were his favorite fishing crew along with his father. Friends were always welcome to join him on a fishing trip.
Darren had a loving, giving, helping nature. He also had a great personality and sense of humor. His family was his whole world, and he enjoyed sharing it with extended family and friends. He loved having large gatherings at the farm where he was at the grill, sharing his fishing tales, adventures on the farm, and work stories, all with his comedic sense of humor.
Darren is survived by his wife, Becca; son, Brody; daughter, Kendra; father and mother, Danny and Nancy Jones; sisters, Danica Jones, and Karlissa (Carrie) Jones; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Donna Johnson; sister-in-law, Emery Johnson; brothers-in-law, Josh (Jenny) Muir, Ryder (Alyssa) Johnson, Damon Johnson, and Keith Johnson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dave and Kaarina Scolari; sisters-in-law, Julia (Jake) Scolari, and Joyce Scolari. He had a very large extended family of uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, and many beloved friends and co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Judy Partney; and Grandpa Leonard Scolari.
Contributions may be made in Darren’s memory, to a Scholarship Fund set up through Banner Bank. Visit or contact any Banner Bank branch to contribute.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service, Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
