Darrell Stubblefield

March 30, 1941 - April 15, 2019
Darrell E. "Stubby" Stubblefield, left this world from home peacefully April 15, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the Waterfront Restaurant and Lounge, 351 Riverfront Way, Reedsport.
He leaves behind his wife, Leilani; sister, Judy; brothers, Dean, Billy and Fred; two children, Darrell A. and Ivy; three grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other much-loved relatives as well as a lot of good friends.
Leave a loving memory on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In