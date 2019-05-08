{{featured_button_text}}
Darrell Stubblefield

March 30, 1941 - April 15, 2019

Darrell E. "Stubby" Stubblefield, left this world from home peacefully April 15, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the Waterfront Restaurant and Lounge, 351 Riverfront Way, Reedsport.

He leaves behind his wife, Leilani; sister, Judy; brothers, Dean, Billy and Fred; two children, Darrell A. and Ivy; three grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other much-loved relatives as well as a lot of good friends.

