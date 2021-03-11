April 26, 1949 – March 9, 2021
At this time, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no services for Darrell Irvin Baysinger, 71, of Coos Bay. A private inurnment will be held at the foot of his mother, Una Baysinger’s grave with a memory flower vase at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay. A family gathering and memorial will be announced and held at a later date.
Darrell was born April 26, 1949 in Yuma, Arizona to Irvin Henry Baysinger and Una Zelmona (Clingings) Baysinger. He passed away March 9, 2021 in Coos Bay.
Darrell will be greatly missed by all those who knew and love him.
Darrell is survived by his daughter, Suzanna Mauck; son, Danny O’Dell; brother, Everett and his wife, Eileen; sister, Wanda Lee Roberts; 4 grandchildren, and multiple nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In