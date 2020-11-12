October 13, 1938 – November 2, 2020
Darrell Howard Wigle passed away on November 2, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Darrell was born to Dean and Ruby Wigle on October 13, 1938. He served in the Navy as a young man.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn; daughter, Lorie and her husband Ash, of Hillsboro; son, Sherman and his wife Georgie, of Petersburg, Alaska; sister, Dorothy Stinnett and her husband Dick, of Springfield; brother, Clifford Wigle and his wife Bonnie, of Sutherlin; sister, Jean Burke and her husband Ron, of Salem and sister, Barbara Schapp and her husband Dale, of Surprise, Arizona; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Darrell worked hard to provide for his family. He was a logger, a commercial fisherman, and a truck driver. He was not good at sitting still, always had a project at hand and his next move in mind. His kids teased him that he “fixed things until they were broke”. Darrell was a true and loving husband, a good and supportive father, and a loyal friend to many. Rest in peace, Darrell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In