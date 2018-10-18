1955 - 2018
At his request there will be no formal service for Darrell "Hiemer" Dean Kiefer; instead we invite you to please join family and friends for a celebration of life from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Arcade Tavern, 135 Alabama Ave. SE in Bandon. With heavy hearts the Kiefer family announces the passing of Darrell Dean Kiefer, "Hiemer" to everyone who knew and loved him, Oct. 14, 2018.
In 1955, Hiemer was born in Coos Bay, to parents Robie and Neva Kiefer. He was the the fifth child, of what would eventually become a family of nine. He excelled in baseball, basketball and football before graduating from Bandon High School, in 1974. He eventually moved to Eugene, where he met his future wife, Joan.
Hiemer and Joan had two children together, Robie Ray and Erin Michelle. They decided to raise their family in Hiemer’s beloved hometown of Bandon. There Hiemer started a small construction business but his passion was always coaching athletics. He loved coaching all sports at the youth and high school levels and was proud to help guide the youth of this community. He continued his involvement in the community as director of maintenance for the Bandon School District.
He was an avid fisherman and could be found most weekends drifting the Sixes or Elk River with his closest friends. Hiemer was a proud father and an extremely doting grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; his son, Robie and his fiancé, Jamie and their daughter, Cadence; his daughter, Erin and her husband, Ben and their daughter, Elliot; his brother, Dewey and his wife, Shelly and his children, Dewey Jr, Morgan, J.J and Ross; his brother, Robert "Newt" and his wife, Terri and their children, Mike and Tia; his sister, Diana and her husband, Bob and her children, Nicholas and Mahina; his brother, Gary Kiefer; his nephews, Bert, Chuck and Chris Andersen; his niece, Juliana; his brother-in-law, Mike and his wife, Susan and his son, Chase; brother-in-law, Mitch and his wife, Elaine and their children, Annie and Kyle; and brother-in-law, Matthew Bergman.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Robie Kiefer; his mother, Neva Lancaster Kiefer; his sister, Karen Andersen; and his brother, Jerry "Goog" Kiefer.
His impact on our lives will never be forgotten, we will love and honor his memory forever.
