March 31, 1934 – July 30, 2018
A funeral service will be held for Darrell D. Bishop, 84, of North Bend, on Saturday, Aug. 4 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of North Bend, 2080 Marion Avenue with pastor Tony Brown presiding. A public visitation will be held, prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A reception will be held at the church following the service. A private family gathering at graveside will take place at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Darrell was born on March 31, 1934 in Shelton, Neb. to Bernard and Mattie Bishop. He passed into the arms of Jesus on July 30, 2018, at his home in North Bend, surrounded by his loving family.
Darrell was the youngest of 12 children. In 1940, at the age of 6, he and his family moved to North Bend, where he attended school and then joined the Coast Guard.
In June of 1955, Darrell married Bernice “Bunny” Austin, the love of his life. After marriage they moved to Gold Beach, where he worked in the cement industry. There Bunny gave birth to their first child, Randy. The following year they moved to Klamath Falls, where Darrell went to trade school for typewriter repair at O.T.I. and they had their second son, Tim. After finishing school, the family moved back to North Bend where two more sons, Greg and Jeff and a daughter, Kay Lynn were born. Darrell purchased his own stationery store, Bishop’s Stationery and Office Supply, which he operated for 35 years before retiring. He then worked with his son, Greg, at Coast Pavement Maintenance. Darrell loved to work hard and believed in a firm hand shake.
Darrell enjoyed many hours in his wood working shop making clocks, bowls, lamps and cabinets for his home and his family. He felt very blessed to have such a large family and enjoyed all the sporting events, dance recitals, graduations, weddings and gatherings. He loved his family with his whole heart and loved to joke around, laugh and tease. He served the Lord and raised his children and grandchildren in church. He was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in North Bend since 1960.
Darrell is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bunny; his five children and their spouses, Randy and Cathy Bishop, Tim and Kristy Bishop, Greg and Laura Bishop, Kay Lynn Bishop, and Jeff and Nanette Bishop; 13 grandchildren and their spouses; and 19 great-grandchildren, with three more on the way.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
