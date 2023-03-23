Darrell “Bosco” “Butch” Gene Bennett

December 17, 1937 – March 19, 2023
A public visitation for Darrell Gene Bennett, 85, of North Bend, will be held from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm, Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road, followed by a celebration of life at 1:00 pm at Riverview Christian Fellowship, 64253 Solari Lane in Coos Bay with pastors Daniel Fox and Matt Fox, officiating. Casual wear is encouraged at the celebration.
Darrell Bennett, also known as Bosco or Butch, was born December 17, 1937 in Eugene, Oregon to Eugene Russell and Kathryn Elizabeth (Heer) Bennett. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in North Bend, the morning of Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Darrell’s family moved to Coos Bay when he was 8 years old. He graduated from North Bend High School in 1956. Darrell went into service for the Army National Guard at Ford Ord, California. Darrell started working as a teenager for Sprouse Reitz and Steve’s Food Store. He then worked for McKay’s Markets as an assistant manager and later as a produce manager. After working 27 years for McKay’s Markets, Darrell retired from Retail Clerks Local 555 at the age of 54. Darrell then went to work for Coos Head Builder’s Supply for 8 years before fully retiring at the age of 62.
Darrell married the love of his life, Silva Jean Taylor, November 30, 1968 at the First Baptist Church in Coos Bay. Darrell loved spending time camping, traveling, working in the yard, and spending time with family and friends. He accepted Christ and became a Christian at the age of 37. Darrell was very active at the First Baptist Church, where he served and attended for 20 years, before attending the First Presbyterian Church in North Bend for 15 years. For the last 19 years, Darrell attended Bandon Christian Fellowship and Riverview Christian Fellowship. Darrell loved the church family and loved to attend church events, picnics and retreats. One of Darrell’s highlights was a pilgrimage to Israel 17 years ago.
Darrell is survived by his wife of 54 years, Silva Bennet; his cousin, Mary Lou Lembezeder; six children, Jeff and Donna, Julie, Curt and Cheri, Brian and Tami, Randy and Lori, and Kelly and Chrissy; daughter-in-law, Teresa; 8 grandchildren, Kelli, Daniel, Bailey, Haley, Gavin, Darby, Teagan and Teya; and two great grandchildren, Mackenzie and Cassidy.
He was preceded in death by his great grandson, Conrad Womack.
The family would like to express their appreciation for Pacific Home, Health & Hospice. Without their help, it wouldn’t have been possible for Darrell to receive care at home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Darrell’s name may be made to Riverview Christian Fellowship, 64253 Solari Lane, Coos Bay, OR 97420 for the Mexico Orphanage.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals
