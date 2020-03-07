Darrel McClean
October 31, 1933 - February 29, 2020
Our dearly loved husband, father and grandfather, Darrel McClean, 86, passed away on Feb. 29, 2020 after a fall at his home in La Pine, Ore. Darrel was born on Oct. 31, 1933 in Hanston, Kansas to Harold & Sarah (Clews) McClean.
He graduated from Arnold High School in 1952 and joined the United States Air Force, serving our country until 1962. Darrel met his wife, Leonora Smith, in North Bend, Oregon. They married Nov. 23, 1956. Darrel and Leonora built a wonderful family over the next 63 years. After serving in the Air Force, he spent several years in Arnold, Kansas farming with his family. In 1966, he moved his family to North Bend, Ore. where he spent 24 years working at International Paper. After retiring, Darrel and Leonora enjoyed spending the winter months in the southwestern United States for many years. They moved to La Pine, Ore. in 1999. He spent his free time fishing, reading and visiting with numerous family members and friends. He also enjoyed old cars and farming equipment. Darrel was a kind and gentle man who is loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
Darrel McClean is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Leonora McClean; along with four children, Christy McClean, Michael McClean (Tracie), Cindy Kronsberg, Kimberly McClean; six grandchildren, Shawn McClean (Emily), Benjamin McClean (Rilee), Kara McClean, Kelli Kronsberg, Alisha Crockford (Ethan), Amy Kronsberg; three great grandchildren, Reagan McClean, Brooke McClean, Lincoln McClean; sister Carol Guyer (Lowell). Darrel is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Sarah McClean.
Private services are being held in Coos Bay, Ore. on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
