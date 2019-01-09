March 1, 1949 - Dec. 17, 2018
A memorial service will be held for Darrel James Gabel, 69, of Lakeside, at 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 18, at Dunes Memorial 2300 Frontage Road in Reedsport. He passed away Dec. 17, 2018, in Lakeside.
He was born March 1, 1949 in Coos Bay, the first born son, to Ervin James Gabel and Leona Cecelia Gabel (Dreiling). He attended North Bend High School, graduating in 1967 before being inducted into the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman in 1969. Darrel spent much of his life as a builder and fishing guide and lived almost all of his life in and around Lakeside.
Darrel was very passionate about many outdoor hobbies, especially hunting and fishing. Anyone that knew him even slightly could easily see these were his lifelong joys. Though many friends enjoyed a successful day fishing with Darrel, his most frequent outdoor companions were his best friends; his father Ervin, his closest uncle, the late Virgil Gabel, and as always his beloved dog.
Lighthearted and talented, he was always ready with his tool-belt and a helping hand for those close to him. He had many good friends and caring neighbors. He was a devoted son, brother and father. Darrel's passion for art and the environment was an every day part of his life.
Darrel was preceded in death by his mother, Leona Gabel, and his younger brother, Dean Gabel.
He is survived by his father, Ervin Gabel of Eugene; brothers, Len Gabel of Anchorage, Alaska and Glenn Gabel of Eugene; two sons, Darrel Chad Gabel from Washington and David James Moseley from Georgia; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel, (541)-271-2822 or www.dunesmemorial.com.
